$7.21 Million in Sales Expected for On Track Innovations Ltd (OTIV) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect On Track Innovations Ltd (NASDAQ:OTIV) to post sales of $7.21 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for On Track Innovations’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $7.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $7.03 million. On Track Innovations posted sales of $6.75 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that On Track Innovations will report full-year sales of $25.70 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $25.52 million to $25.89 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $29.41 million, with estimates ranging from $29.11 million to $29.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow On Track Innovations.

Several research firms have weighed in on OTIV. TheStreet raised On Track Innovations from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Taglich Brothers began coverage on On Track Innovations in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. They issued a “speculative buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.00.

NASDAQ:OTIV opened at $0.60 on Wednesday. On Track Innovations has a 1-year low of $0.65 and a 1-year high of $2.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.99 and a beta of 1.18.

In other news, CEO Shlomi Cohen sold 54,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.73, for a total transaction of $40,104.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 52,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,678.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

On Track Innovations Ltd. designs, develops, and markets cashless payment solutions worldwide. It operates through Retail and Mass Transit Ticketing; and Petroleum segments. The company offers OTI UNO, a single interface and contactless reader that support the major card associations' applications, as well as wallets such as Apple Pay, Google Pay, and Samsung Pay; OTI TRIO, a near-field communication and contactless reader, which offers three-in-one cashless payment card options comprising magnetic stripe (swipe), contact (chip), and contactless (tap); and OTI Interno, an original equipment manufacturer reader module with integrated antenna used for integration into mass transit validators and terminals.

