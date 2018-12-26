7,465 Shares in Torchmark Co. (TMK) Purchased by Kentucky Retirement Systems

Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new stake in Torchmark Co. (NYSE:TMK) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 7,465 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $583,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TMK. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Torchmark by 1,298.9% in the second quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 1,287 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 1,195 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Torchmark by 118.8% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,726 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in Torchmark in the third quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Conning Inc. acquired a new stake in Torchmark in the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL acquired a new stake in Torchmark in the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Torchmark alerts:

In other news, CFO Frank M. Svoboda sold 12,375 shares of Torchmark stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.70, for a total transaction of $1,085,287.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 105,828 shares in the company, valued at $9,281,115.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TMK. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Torchmark from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $92.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Monday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Torchmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Torchmark from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on shares of Torchmark from $89.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 29th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Torchmark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Torchmark has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.86.

Shares of NYSE:TMK opened at $70.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a PE ratio of 14.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Torchmark Co. has a 52 week low of $70.60 and a 52 week high of $93.60.

Torchmark (NYSE:TMK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The insurance provider reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Torchmark had a net margin of 36.42% and a return on equity of 11.70%. Equities analysts anticipate that Torchmark Co. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Torchmark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.28%.

WARNING: “7,465 Shares in Torchmark Co. (TMK) Purchased by Kentucky Retirement Systems” was first posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/26/7465-shares-in-torchmark-co-tmk-purchased-by-kentucky-retirement-systems.html.

About Torchmark

Torchmark Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and health insurance products, and annuities in the United States, Canada, and New Zealand. It operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment offers traditional and interest-sensitive whole life and term life insurance, and other life insurance.

Recommended Story: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Torchmark Co. (NYSE:TMK).

Receive News & Ratings for Torchmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Torchmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.