$77.94 Million in Sales Expected for Forescout Technologies Inc (FSCT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Forescout Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:FSCT) to announce $77.94 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Forescout Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $76.93 million and the highest estimate coming in at $79.00 million. Forescout Technologies reported sales of $65.96 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Forescout Technologies will report full-year sales of $290.69 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $289.85 million to $291.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $351.27 million, with estimates ranging from $343.39 million to $357.83 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Forescout Technologies.

Get Forescout Technologies alerts:

Forescout Technologies (NASDAQ:FSCT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $85.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.08 million. Forescout Technologies had a negative return on equity of 89.81% and a negative net margin of 33.43%. The company’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.21) EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FSCT. Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their target price on Forescout Technologies from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Forescout Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised Forescout Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, December 13th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Forescout Technologies in a report on Friday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Forescout Technologies in a research report on Thursday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Forescout Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.73.

FSCT stock opened at $23.54 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 1.14. Forescout Technologies has a twelve month low of $22.01 and a twelve month high of $40.96.

In other Forescout Technologies news, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.29, for a total value of $40,935.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Decesare sold 10,212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.14, for a total value of $307,789.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 229,073 shares of company stock valued at $6,383,996 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 36.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FSCT. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Forescout Technologies by 924.3% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 3,041 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in shares of Forescout Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $140,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Forescout Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $161,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Forescout Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Forescout Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.14% of the company’s stock.

Forescout Technologies Company Profile

ForeScout Technologies, Inc provides network security products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers ForeScout CounterACT agentless technology that discovers, classifies, and assesses IP-based devices; ForeScout extended modules, which represent integrations across vulnerability assessment, advanced threat detection, security incidence and event management, enterprise mobility management, endpoint protection and endpoint detection and response, next generation firewall, privileged access management, and IT systems management vendors, as well as compliance; and ForeScout CounterACT Enterprise Manager, a centralized security management solution for the control of various appliances deployed on an end-customer network, as well as maintenance and professional services.

Featured Article: Systematic Risk and Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Forescout Technologies (FSCT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Forescout Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forescout Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.