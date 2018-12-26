$84.88 Million in Sales Expected for e.l.f. Beauty Inc (ELF) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that e.l.f. Beauty Inc (NYSE:ELF) will report $84.88 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have provided estimates for e.l.f. Beauty’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $83.20 million to $86.90 million. e.l.f. Beauty posted sales of $81.59 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty will report full year sales of $273.58 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $272.00 million to $275.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $283.51 million, with estimates ranging from $278.41 million to $289.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow e.l.f. Beauty.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.09. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The company had revenue of $63.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a $13.00 price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Citigroup set a $15.00 price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $11.00 price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. e.l.f. Beauty currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.25.

In other news, CFO John P. Bailey sold 86,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.54, for a total value of $1,085,964.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott Milsten sold 3,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.52, for a total transaction of $46,324.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 674,900 shares of company stock worth $8,172,606. 15.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty during the second quarter worth $10,642,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 13.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,949,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,193,000 after buying an additional 477,400 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty during the third quarter worth $5,446,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 105.2% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 350,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,457,000 after buying an additional 179,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 8.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,029,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,834,000 after buying an additional 164,019 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ELF opened at $7.85 on Wednesday. e.l.f. Beauty has a 12 month low of $7.71 and a 12 month high of $23.33. The company has a market capitalization of $401.00 million, a PE ratio of 16.35, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 3.49.

About e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty company. The company offers cosmetics, including face makeup, eye makeup, lip products, nail products, and cosmetics sets/kits; and skin care products under the e.l.f. brand name. It sells its products through direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce and e.l.f.

