8,450 Shares in HP Inc. (HPQ) Acquired by Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 8,450 shares of the computer maker’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HPQ. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new stake in HP during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in HP by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 152,326 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $3,456,000 after purchasing an additional 2,965 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in HP during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $285,000. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in HP during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $248,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its holdings in HP by 337.6% during the 2nd quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 37,200 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $843,000 after purchasing an additional 28,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

Get HP alerts:

Shares of HPQ opened at $19.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $30.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.45. HP Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.31 and a 12 month high of $27.08.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 29th. The computer maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54. The firm had revenue of $15.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.13 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 188.62% and a net margin of 9.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.1602 per share. This is an increase from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 12th. HP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.68%.

In related news, insider Dion J. Weisler sold 86,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.80, for a total transaction of $2,142,447.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 815,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,235,436. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Catherine A. Lesjak sold 693,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.78, for a total value of $17,880,853.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 974,842 shares of company stock valued at $24,538,914. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HPQ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of HP in a report on Thursday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded HP from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $28.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, October 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $25.00 price target on HP and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 4th. Bank of America boosted their price target on HP from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 4th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on HP from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 4th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. HP currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.25.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “8,450 Shares in HP Inc. (HPQ) Acquired by Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC” was reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/26/8450-shares-in-hp-inc-hpq-acquired-by-carnegie-capital-asset-management-llc.html.

About HP

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Read More: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ).

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.