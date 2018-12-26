9,136 Shares in Saratoga Investment Corp (SAR) Purchased by Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Saratoga Investment Corp (NYSE:SAR) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 9,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd owned approximately 0.12% of Saratoga Investment at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Saratoga Investment by 61.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 31,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 11,922 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Saratoga Investment by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Saratoga Investment by 110.3% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.63% of the company’s stock.

SAR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Saratoga Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Saratoga Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 1st. National Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Saratoga Investment in a report on Monday, October 15th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Saratoga Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.50.

SAR opened at $18.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 0.36. Saratoga Investment Corp has a 12 month low of $18.60 and a 12 month high of $28.30.

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $11.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.18 million. Saratoga Investment had a net margin of 40.39% and a return on equity of 10.55%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Saratoga Investment Corp will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 17th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This is a boost from Saratoga Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 14th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.16%. Saratoga Investment’s payout ratio is 93.39%.

Saratoga Investment Profile

Saratoga Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in leveraged and management buyouts, acquisition financings, growth financings, recapitalization, debt refinancing, and transitional financing transactions at the lower end of middle market companies. It structures its investments as debt and equity by investing through first and second lien loans, mezzanine debt, co-investments, select high yield bonds, senior secured bonds, unsecured bonds, and preferred and common equity.

