9,534 Shares in Hasbro, Inc. (HAS) Acquired by Kentucky Retirement Systems

Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new stake in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $524,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 54.6% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Hasbro by 18.1% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 317,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,397,000 after buying an additional 48,709 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Hasbro by 207.6% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,421,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,433,000 after buying an additional 959,350 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Hasbro by 3.0% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,445,000 after buying an additional 1,801 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC lifted its position in Hasbro by 922.2% during the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 293,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,815,000 after buying an additional 264,463 shares during the period. 86.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on HAS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hasbro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. BidaskClub downgraded Hasbro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. ValuEngine downgraded Hasbro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 1st. MKM Partners reduced their target price on Hasbro to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Hasbro from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.33.

Hasbro stock opened at $78.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.87 billion, a PE ratio of 16.22, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Hasbro, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.84 and a 12 month high of $109.60.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Hasbro had a return on equity of 34.61% and a net margin of 4.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 1st will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 31st. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.15%.

In other news, EVP Wiebe Tinga sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.80, for a total value of $598,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,446,988.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Alan G. Hassenfeld sold 302,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.54, for a total value of $29,478,538.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,945 shares in the company, valued at $3,018,375.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 713,570 shares of company stock worth $69,562,482. Company insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Hasbro Profile

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

