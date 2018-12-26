$97.10 Million in Sales Expected for First Financial Bankshares Inc (FFIN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect First Financial Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:FFIN) to post $97.10 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for First Financial Bankshares’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $97.20 million and the lowest is $97.01 million. First Financial Bankshares reported sales of $83.20 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Financial Bankshares will report full year sales of $379.43 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $376.70 million to $382.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $401.40 million, with estimates ranging from $397.90 million to $405.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for First Financial Bankshares.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.02. First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 39.25% and a return on equity of 14.09%. The business had revenue of $96.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis.

FFIN has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on First Financial Bankshares in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Stephens set a $52.00 target price on First Financial Bankshares and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut First Financial Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. First Financial Bankshares presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.14.

In related news, Director Johnny Trotter purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $55.65 per share, with a total value of $111,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 384,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,421,131.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 4.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 6,569,285 shares of the bank’s stock worth $388,245,000 after acquiring an additional 138,088 shares during the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA acquired a new position in shares of First Financial Bankshares during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,205,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,569,285 shares of the bank’s stock worth $388,245,000 after purchasing an additional 138,088 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 157,167 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,261,000 after purchasing an additional 11,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 5,809.8% during the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 6,619 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 6,507 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FFIN traded up $1.96 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $56.03. 407,050 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 242,636. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.96 and a beta of 1.14. First Financial Bankshares has a 1 year low of $44.05 and a 1 year high of $66.83.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. First Financial Bankshares’s payout ratio is 49.41%.

First Financial Bankshares Company Profile

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services primarily in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposits; and offers real estate, commercial, agricultural, and consumer loans to businesses, professionals, individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

