9,901 Shares in Olin Co. (OLN) Acquired by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 9,901 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of OLN. FMR LLC raised its position in Olin by 68.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,699,713 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $364,736,000 after purchasing an additional 5,155,375 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Olin by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,890,639 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $111,739,000 after purchasing an additional 369,392 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Olin in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,256,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Olin by 97.5% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 699,817 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $17,971,000 after purchasing an additional 345,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Olin by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,951,593 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $50,117,000 after purchasing an additional 298,050 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP John Maurice Sampson purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.84 per share, with a total value of $99,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott Mcdougald Sutton purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.62 per share, with a total value of $324,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $324,300. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 21,800 shares of company stock valued at $460,844 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on OLN shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Olin in a research report on Monday, October 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Olin from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Olin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Olin and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Olin to $22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Olin has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Shares of Olin stock opened at $18.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.73. Olin Co. has a 52 week low of $18.06 and a 52 week high of $38.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Olin had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The business’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Olin Co. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 8th. Olin’s payout ratio is 98.77%.

Olin Profile

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, and potassium hydroxide.

