AAR (AIR) Sets New 52-Week Low at $33.94

AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $33.94 and last traded at $34.60, with a volume of 4197 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $34.76.

Several research analysts have commented on AIR shares. SunTrust Banks lowered shares of AAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of AAR from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AAR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th. ValuEngine lowered shares of AAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. Finally, Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of AAR in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.17.

The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.46 and a beta of 1.04.

AAR (NYSE:AIR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 18th. The aerospace company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. AAR had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 8.15%. The company had revenue of $493.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $502.10 million. On average, analysts predict that AAR Corp. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ronald B. Woodard sold 10,239 shares of AAR stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.64, for a total transaction of $477,546.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,482 shares in the company, valued at $582,160.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David P. Storch sold 22,570 shares of AAR stock in a transaction on Monday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.05, for a total value of $994,208.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 587,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,894,880.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 51,609 shares of company stock valued at $2,354,979. Corporate insiders own 7.43% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of AAR during the second quarter worth $154,000. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AAR during the second quarter worth $159,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of AAR during the third quarter worth $204,000. Keybank National Association OH bought a new stake in shares of AAR during the second quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of AAR during the third quarter worth $267,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.21% of the company’s stock.

AAR Company Profile (NYSE:AIR)

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services.

