AbbVie (ABBV) Now Covered by Standpoint Research

Stock analysts at Standpoint Research began coverage on shares of AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ABBV. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a $85.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Sunday, November 4th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.39.

Shares of ABBV opened at $84.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.70, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.03, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.68. AbbVie has a 1 year low of $77.50 and a 1 year high of $125.86.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $8.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.23 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 23.50% and a return on equity of 2,006.63%. AbbVie’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AbbVie will post 7.94 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, December 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 3.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, insider Laura J. Schumacher sold 94,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.58, for a total value of $8,809,621.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 192,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,004,604.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP William J. Chase sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $5,400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 104,863 shares in the company, valued at $9,437,670. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 213,440 shares of company stock worth $19,529,804. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 266.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,594,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,609,902,000 after purchasing an additional 20,063,435 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 74.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 25,359,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,398,457,000 after purchasing an additional 10,858,432 shares in the last quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 9,165.1% in the 3rd quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC now owns 2,226,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,029,000 after purchasing an additional 2,202,276 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,707,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Investors Inc. PA lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 66.8% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 3,669,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,074,000 after acquiring an additional 1,469,718 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.78% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune diseases; IMBRUVICA, an oral therapy for treating chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy, with or without ribavirin, to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C.

