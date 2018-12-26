AbbVie Inc (ABBV) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $8.36 Billion

Equities analysts expect that AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) will post sales of $8.36 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for AbbVie’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $8.28 billion to $8.57 billion. AbbVie posted sales of $7.74 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Friday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that AbbVie will report full year sales of $32.78 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $32.69 billion to $33.02 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $33.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $33.15 billion to $33.93 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow AbbVie.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $8.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.23 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 2,006.63% and a net margin of 23.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS.

ABBV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a $85.00 target price on shares of AbbVie and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Sunday, November 4th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. AbbVie has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.39.

In related news, EVP William J. Chase sold 60,000 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $5,400,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,437,670. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Laura J. Schumacher sold 94,140 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.58, for a total value of $8,809,621.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 192,398 shares in the company, valued at $18,004,604.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 213,440 shares of company stock valued at $19,529,804 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ABBV. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 118,762,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,232,540,000 after acquiring an additional 912,625 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 118,762,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,232,540,000 after purchasing an additional 912,625 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 266.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,594,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,609,902,000 after purchasing an additional 20,063,435 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 74.9% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 25,359,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,398,457,000 after acquiring an additional 10,858,432 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 2.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,879,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,501,907,000 after acquiring an additional 382,597 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AbbVie stock opened at $84.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.68. AbbVie has a twelve month low of $77.50 and a twelve month high of $125.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.70, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.20.

AbbVie announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, December 13th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 3.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 15th will be issued a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 14th. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.57%.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune diseases; IMBRUVICA, an oral therapy for treating chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy, with or without ribavirin, to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C.

