AbbVie Inc (ABBV) is AGF Investments Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

AGF Investments Inc. decreased its holdings in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,666,036 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,190 shares during the quarter. AbbVie accounts for about 1.6% of AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $157,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in AbbVie in the third quarter valued at approximately $133,646,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 3,516.8% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 746,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,619,000 after purchasing an additional 726,012 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 15.9% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,243,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,867,000 after purchasing an additional 717,452 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the second quarter valued at approximately $62,780,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 34.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,362,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,866,000 after purchasing an additional 606,627 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on ABBV. Credit Suisse Group set a $85.00 target price on AbbVie and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley set a $88.00 target price on AbbVie and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on AbbVie from $78.00 to $71.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 5th. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on AbbVie from $157.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised AbbVie from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.39.

In related news, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 42,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.10, for a total transaction of $3,824,745.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,734,535. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP William J. Chase sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $5,400,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,437,670. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 213,440 shares of company stock worth $19,529,804 in the last three months. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ABBV opened at $84.16 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $127.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.67. AbbVie Inc has a 1 year low of $77.50 and a 1 year high of $125.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.70, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.20.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $8.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.23 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 2,006.63% and a net margin of 23.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc will post 7.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 14th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.09%. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.57%.

AbbVie announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 13th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 3.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune diseases; IMBRUVICA, an oral therapy for treating chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy, with or without ribavirin, to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C.

