Abraham Eisenstat Buys 100,000 Shares of Cedar Realty Trust Inc (CDR) Stock

Cedar Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:CDR) Director Abraham Eisenstat bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.87 per share, for a total transaction of $287,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

CDR traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $2.96. The company had a trading volume of 15,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 770,138. Cedar Realty Trust Inc has a 1-year low of $2.73 and a 1-year high of $6.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $266.33 million, a P/E ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.89.

Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.10. Cedar Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.17% and a net margin of 3.16%. The company had revenue of $36.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.41 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cedar Realty Trust Inc will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CDR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Cedar Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. ValuEngine raised Cedar Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cedar Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.38.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CDR. Man Group plc raised its stake in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 1,670.7% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,574,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485,629 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 10.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,450,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287,427 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 212.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,482,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,999,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,583 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 43.6% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,509,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,844,000 after purchasing an additional 762,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cedar Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at $2,276,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

Cedar Realty Trust Company Profile

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust which focuses on the ownership, operation and redevelopment of grocery-anchored shopping centers in high-density urban markets from Washington, DC to Boston. The Company's portfolio (excluding properties treated as "held for sale") comprises 58 properties, with approximately 8.7 million square feet of gross leasable area.

