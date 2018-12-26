AC3 (AC3) Trading Down 7% This Week

AC3 (CURRENCY:AC3) traded down 15.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 26th. One AC3 coin can now be purchased for $0.0095 or 0.00000250 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, Cryptopia, Bibox and BTC-Alpha. AC3 has a market cap of $661,809.00 and approximately $3,972.00 worth of AC3 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, AC3 has traded 7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get AC3 alerts:

CannabisCoin (CANN) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000143 BTC.

SpreadCoin (SPR) traded 20.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Kurrent (KURT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000020 BTC.

MindCoin (MND) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000043 BTC.

RevolverCoin (XRE) traded down 33.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Bolivarcoin (BOLI) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000070 BTC.

BnrtxCoin (BNX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Virtacoin (VTA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BowsCoin (BSC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000017 BTC.

AC3 Coin Profile

AC3 is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on September 29th, 2017. AC3’s total supply is 80,307,540 coins and its circulating supply is 69,431,232 coins. The official website for AC3 is ac3.io. The Reddit community for AC3 is /r/ac3_ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. AC3’s official message board is medium.com/@AC3network. AC3’s official Twitter account is @ac3_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling AC3

AC3 can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, BTC-Alpha, Stocks.Exchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AC3 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AC3 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AC3 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for AC3 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AC3 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.