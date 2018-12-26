Accenture (ACN) Price Target Cut to $157.00

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) had its target price reduced by research analysts at SunTrust Banks from $178.00 to $157.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. SunTrust Banks’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 17.45% from the company’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on ACN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. Citigroup raised their target price on Accenture from $163.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Accenture from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 20th. Bank of America raised their target price on Accenture from $174.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 24th. Finally, UBS Group set a $180.00 target price on Accenture and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Accenture has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $174.93.

Shares of NYSE ACN opened at $133.67 on Monday. Accenture has a 12-month low of $133.60 and a 12-month high of $175.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.01.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 20th. The information technology services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.12. Accenture had a return on equity of 40.31% and a net margin of 9.99%. The firm had revenue of $10.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.79 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Accenture will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Richard Lumb sold 2,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.51, for a total value of $327,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 126,104 shares in the company, valued at $20,619,265.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Pierre Nanterme sold 30,117 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.45, for a total value of $5,223,793.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 78,717 shares of company stock valued at $13,041,890 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fort L.P. acquired a new position in Accenture in the second quarter worth about $124,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Accenture by 48.3% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,010 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Accenture by 2,784.6% in the third quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Accenture in the third quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Keating Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in Accenture in the third quarter worth about $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.51% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

