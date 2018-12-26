Accuray (ARAY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $3.17

Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $3.17 and last traded at $3.27, with a volume of 27233 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.31.

Separately, Citigroup upgraded shares of Accuray from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $3.50 to $3.90 in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.54.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market cap of $286.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.00 and a beta of 1.51.

Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $95.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.10 million. Accuray had a negative return on equity of 42.24% and a negative net margin of 5.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Accuray Incorporated will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

In other Accuray news, CEO Joshua Levine sold 17,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.38, for a total transaction of $75,519.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,387,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,075,769.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Shigeyuki Hamamatsu sold 8,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.48, for a total transaction of $39,253.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 116,238 shares in the company, valued at $520,746.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,561 shares of company stock worth $291,492 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Accuray by 113.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 27,337 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 14,508 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Accuray by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,043,016 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,276,000 after purchasing an additional 15,117 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Accuray by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 75,522 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 20,600 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Accuray by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 216,507 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $888,000 after purchasing an additional 21,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its position in shares of Accuray by 110.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 42,993 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 22,544 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.28% of the company’s stock.

Accuray Company Profile (NASDAQ:ARAY)

Accuray Incorporated designs, develops, and sells radiosurgery and radiation therapy systems for the treatment of tumors in the body. The company offers the CyberKnife System, a robotic stereotactic radiosurgery and stereotactic body radiation therapy system used for the treatment of various types of cancer and tumors in the body.

