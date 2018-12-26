Aclaris Therapeutics (ACRS) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report released on Saturday morning.

ACRS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aclaris Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a buy rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their target price on Aclaris Therapeutics from $47.00 to $34.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $39.35.

Get Aclaris Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ:ACRS opened at $6.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $285.73 million, a PE ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 1.43. Aclaris Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $6.15 and a fifty-two week high of $26.25.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.25) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 million. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 63.74% and a negative net margin of 1,578.24%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Aclaris Therapeutics will post -4 EPS for the current year.

In other Aclaris Therapeutics news, Director Anand Mehra bought 372,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.75 per share, for a total transaction of $3,999,999.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Stephen A. Tullman bought 7,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.00 per share, with a total value of $99,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 177,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,484,398. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 17.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Aclaris Therapeutics by 31.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,355,785 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $67,015,000 after purchasing an additional 796,805 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Aclaris Therapeutics by 8.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,517,412 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,551,000 after purchasing an additional 205,771 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Aclaris Therapeutics by 1.6% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 882,364 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,812,000 after purchasing an additional 14,134 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Aclaris Therapeutics by 8.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 423,001 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,447,000 after purchasing an additional 31,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc raised its holdings in Aclaris Therapeutics by 396.1% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 402,624 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,846,000 after purchasing an additional 321,458 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

About Aclaris Therapeutics

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various therapies to address the unmet needs in medical and aesthetic dermatology and immunology in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Dermatology Therapeutics and Contract Research.

Read More: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for Aclaris Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aclaris Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.