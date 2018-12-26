Acorn Energy (ACFN) vs. ENGlobal (ENG) Critical Survey

ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG) and Acorn Energy (OTCMKTS:ACFN) are both small-cap construction companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

ENGlobal has a beta of 1.35, suggesting that its stock price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Acorn Energy has a beta of 2.38, suggesting that its stock price is 138% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for ENGlobal and Acorn Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ENGlobal 0 0 0 0 N/A Acorn Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares ENGlobal and Acorn Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ENGlobal $55.76 million 0.31 -$16.25 million N/A N/A Acorn Energy $4.35 million 1.87 -$1.16 million N/A N/A

Acorn Energy has lower revenue, but higher earnings than ENGlobal.

Profitability

This table compares ENGlobal and Acorn Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ENGlobal -8.47% -22.48% -16.69% Acorn Energy -50.00% -699.59% -22.31%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

13.9% of ENGlobal shares are owned by institutional investors. 37.7% of ENGlobal shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 13.5% of Acorn Energy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

ENGlobal beats Acorn Energy on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ENGlobal

ENGlobal Corp. provides engineering and professional services principally to the energy sector throughout the United States and internationally. It operates through the following business segments: Engineering, Procurement, Construction Management, and Automation Engineering & Integration. The Engineering, Procurement, and Construction Management segment provides consulting services relating to the development, management, and execution of projects requiring professional engineering as well as inspection, construction management, mechanical integrity, field support, quality assurance, plant asset management and related project services to the midstream and downstream sectors. It also provides engineering, design, installation, operation, and maintenance to various government, public sector, and international facilities. The Automation Engineering & Integration segment provides engineering services related to the design, fabrication and implementation of process distributed control and analyzer systems, advanced automated data gathering, information technology and electrical projects primarily to the energy industry throughout the United States as well as a specific project in Russia and Kazakhstan. The company was founded by William A. Coskey in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

About Acorn Energy

Acorn Energy, Inc., through its subsidiaries, develops and markets wireless remote monitoring and control systems for various markets in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Power Generation (PG) and Cathodic Protection (CP) monitoring. The PG segment develops and markets wireless remote monitoring and control systems, and services for critical assets, which include stand-by power generators, compressors, batteries, pumps, pumpjacks, light towers, turbines, and other industrial equipment; and Internet of Things applications. The CP segment offers cathodic protection systems on gas pipelines for gas utilities and pipeline companies for remote monitoring. It serves customers in the Fortune 500 or Fortune Global 500. The company was founded in 1986 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

