ADMA Biologics Inc (ADMA) Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

ADMA Biologics Inc (NASDAQ:ADMA) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer raised their FY2021 EPS estimates for ADMA Biologics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, December 20th. Oppenheimer analyst L. Gershell now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings of $0.28 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.25. Oppenheimer has a “Buy ADMA” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for ADMA Biologics’ FY2022 earnings at $1.12 EPS.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 million. ADMA Biologics had a negative return on equity of 155.19% and a negative net margin of 243.42%.

ADMA has been the topic of several other reports. BidaskClub raised ADMA Biologics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price (down from $11.00) on shares of ADMA Biologics in a report on Friday, October 12th. Maxim Group set a $12.00 target price on ADMA Biologics and gave the stock a “buy adma” rating in a report on Thursday, December 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $17.00 target price on ADMA Biologics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, ADMA Biologics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.58.

ADMA opened at $2.39 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $111.71 million, a PE ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 2.27. ADMA Biologics has a 52-week low of $2.13 and a 52-week high of $6.96. The company has a current ratio of 6.32, a quick ratio of 4.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADMA. AMP Capital Investors Ltd acquired a new stake in ADMA Biologics in the second quarter valued at about $109,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in ADMA Biologics in the second quarter valued at about $132,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ADMA Biologics in the second quarter valued at about $160,000. Spark Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in ADMA Biologics by 68.7% in the second quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 37,460 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 15,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in ADMA Biologics in the second quarter valued at about $235,000. 57.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ADMA Biologics Company Profile

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases. Its lead product candidate is RI-002 derived from human plasma, which has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of primary immune deficiency disease.

