Adtalem Global Education Inc (ATGE) Holdings Increased by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Adtalem Global Education Inc (NYSE:ATGE) by 772.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,792 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,472 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Adtalem Global Education were worth $134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ATGE. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Adtalem Global Education in the 3rd quarter worth $213,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 831,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,087,000 after purchasing an additional 37,929 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 160,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares during the last quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Adtalem Global Education during the 3rd quarter valued at $308,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,484,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,413,000 after purchasing an additional 56,924 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.26% of the company’s stock.

ATGE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a report on Friday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Adtalem Global Education from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their target price on shares of Adtalem Global Education to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Adtalem Global Education from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.20.

In other Adtalem Global Education news, SVP Christopher C. Nash sold 28,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.57, for a total value of $1,621,228.77. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 33,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,906,545.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Donna Jennings sold 6,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total transaction of $401,918.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,103,396.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 40,044 shares of company stock worth $2,299,291. Insiders own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

ATGE stock opened at $44.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. Adtalem Global Education Inc has a 52 week low of $41.76 and a 52 week high of $58.80. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.76.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $284.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.12 million. Adtalem Global Education had a net margin of 0.89% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The company’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. Research analysts expect that Adtalem Global Education Inc will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Adtalem Global Education Company Profile

Adtalem Global Education, Inc engages in the provision of educational services. It operates through the following segments: Medical and Healthcare, Professional Education, and Technology and Business. The Medical and Healthcare segment includes the operations of Ross University medical and veterinary schools, Chamberlain College of Nursing and Carrington.

