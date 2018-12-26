Advanced Disposal Services Inc (ADSW) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $386.93 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Advanced Disposal Services Inc (NYSE:ADSW) will post $386.93 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Advanced Disposal Services’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $388.30 million and the lowest is $385.60 million. Advanced Disposal Services posted sales of $384.40 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 0.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Advanced Disposal Services will report full year sales of $1.55 billion for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.61 billion to $1.63 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Advanced Disposal Services.

Advanced Disposal Services (NYSE:ADSW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). Advanced Disposal Services had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 5.71%. The business had revenue of $400.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $396.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. Advanced Disposal Services’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ADSW. First Analysis upped their price target on shares of Advanced Disposal Services to $32.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Advanced Disposal Services in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. ValuEngine raised shares of Advanced Disposal Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Disposal Services from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Advanced Disposal Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Advanced Disposal Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.17.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in Advanced Disposal Services by 4.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 5,894,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,628,000 after buying an additional 240,096 shares in the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA purchased a new stake in Advanced Disposal Services during the third quarter valued at about $11,456,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Advanced Disposal Services by 4.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,894,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,628,000 after buying an additional 240,096 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Advanced Disposal Services by 18.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 621,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,817,000 after buying an additional 94,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Advanced Disposal Services by 26.5% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 27,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,000 after buying an additional 5,736 shares in the last quarter. 97.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ADSW opened at $22.29 on Wednesday. Advanced Disposal Services has a twelve month low of $21.50 and a twelve month high of $27.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.42.

Advanced Disposal Services, Inc provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, and disposal services. It is involved in the curbside collection of residential refuse from small carts or containers into collection vehicles for transport to a disposal/recycling site. The company also supplies commercial and industrial customers with waste containers; rents or sells compactors to large waste generators; and provides roll-off containers, as well as waste collection, transportation, and disposal services to construction and demolition sites.

