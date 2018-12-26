Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) Trading Down 0.8%

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)’s share price dropped 0.8% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $16.76 and last traded at $16.79. Approximately 3,220,647 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 100,094,344 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.93.

A number of research firms have commented on AMD. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $21.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $20.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $13.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Advanced Micro Devices presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.31.

The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $16.64 billion, a PE ratio of 210.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 3.68.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 5.51% and a return on equity of 47.21%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 41,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total value of $875,776.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total transaction of $2,616,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 592,390 shares of company stock valued at $12,877,211. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMD. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 13.5% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 216,384 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,684,000 after buying an additional 25,691 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter worth $2,362,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter worth $1,717,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.5% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,884,842 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $120,002,000 after buying an additional 56,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 13.1% in the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 221,268 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,835,000 after buying an additional 25,659 shares during the last quarter. 59.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile (NASDAQ:AMD)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The company's products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

