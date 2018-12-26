Advisors Asset Management Inc. Acquires 44,615 Shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Inc (NUV)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Inc (NYSE:NUV) by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 291,303 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,615 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund were worth $2,727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NUV. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the second quarter valued at $112,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the second quarter valued at $150,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the third quarter valued at $185,000. Peak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the second quarter worth about $191,000. Finally, TIAA FSB acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the third quarter worth about $210,000. 12.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Nuveen Municipal Value Fund alerts:

Shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund stock opened at $9.28 on Wednesday. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Inc has a fifty-two week low of $9.11 and a fifty-two week high of $10.22.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be given a $0.031 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/26/advisors-asset-management-inc-acquires-44615-shares-of-nuveen-municipal-value-fund-inc-nuv.html.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

Featured Story: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Inc (NYSE:NUV).

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Municipal Value Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.