Advisors Asset Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. (CBL)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. (NYSE:CBL) by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 673,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 467,143 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.39% of CBL & Associates Properties worth $2,688,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBL. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of CBL & Associates Properties by 16.2% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 515,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,873,000 after acquiring an additional 72,083 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of CBL & Associates Properties by 40.8% in the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 148,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $824,000 after acquiring an additional 42,877 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in shares of CBL & Associates Properties in the second quarter worth about $203,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of CBL & Associates Properties by 150.8% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 46,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 27,668 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of CBL & Associates Properties by 3.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,735,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,807,000 after acquiring an additional 107,382 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

CBL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of CBL & Associates Properties from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. Mizuho set a $2.00 price target on shares of CBL & Associates Properties and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of CBL & Associates Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley set a $2.00 price target on shares of CBL & Associates Properties and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CBL & Associates Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. CBL & Associates Properties currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $3.54.

Shares of NYSE CBL opened at $1.87 on Wednesday. CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.81 and a 12-month high of $6.26. The stock has a market cap of $322.89 million, a P/E ratio of 1.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

CBL & Associates Properties (NYSE:CBL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.39). CBL & Associates Properties had a net margin of 1.39% and a return on equity of 1.29%. The business had revenue of $206.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, December 30th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.04%. CBL & Associates Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.46%.

CBL & Associates Properties Profile

Headquartered in Chattanooga, TN, CBL Properties owns and manages a national portfolio of market-dominant properties located in dynamic and growing communities. CBL's portfolio is comprised of 114 properties totaling 71.9 million square feet across 26 states, including 73 high-quality enclosed, outlet and open-air retail centers and 12 properties managed for third parties.

