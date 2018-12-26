Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $2.63 Million Stake in Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc (NBH)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:NBH) by 19.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 195,868 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,518 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund were worth $2,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund by 16.5% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 58,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 8,290 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund by 10.5% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 120,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 11,477 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $231,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund by 33.9% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 70,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,000 after purchasing an additional 17,844 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund by 115.9% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 56,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 30,230 shares during the period.

Shares of Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund stock opened at $12.60 on Wednesday. Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc has a 52 week low of $12.55 and a 52 week high of $14.88.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be paid a $0.0624 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 28th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.95%.

About Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund

Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal bonds which have income that is exempt from federal income tax and have remaining maturities of less than 15 years.

