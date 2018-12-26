AGM Group (AGMH) versus Synchronoss Technologies (SNCR) Financial Comparison

AGM Group (NASDAQ:AGMH) and Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for AGM Group and Synchronoss Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AGM Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Synchronoss Technologies 0 1 0 0 2.00

Synchronoss Technologies has a consensus price target of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 26.81%. Given Synchronoss Technologies’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Synchronoss Technologies is more favorable than AGM Group.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares AGM Group and Synchronoss Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AGM Group $12.54 million 47.86 $3.89 million N/A N/A Synchronoss Technologies $402.36 million 0.58 -$109.43 million N/A N/A

AGM Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Synchronoss Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares AGM Group and Synchronoss Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AGM Group N/A N/A N/A Synchronoss Technologies -36.27% -48.08% -18.95%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.2% of AGM Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.5% of Synchronoss Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 34.9% of Synchronoss Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

AGM Group beats Synchronoss Technologies on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AGM Group

AGM Group Holdings Inc., through its subsidiaries, focuses on providing financial technology services to brokers and institutional clients in the People's Republic of China. It offers online trading platform application, and computer program technical support and solution service; trading services for foreign exchange, precious metals, and oil spot contracts; and program trading application technology and management services. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Wanchai, Hong Kong.

About Synchronoss Technologies

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. provides cloud, digital, messaging, and Internet of things platforms, products, and solutions worldwide. Its products and services include cloud-based sync, backup, storage and content engagement capabilities, broadband connectivity solutions, analytics, white label messaging, and identity/access management that enable communications service providers, cable operators/multi-services operators, original equipment manufacturers with embedded connectivity, and multi-channel retailers, as well as other customers to accelerate and monetize value-add services for secure and broadband networks and connected devices. The company also provides Synchronoss Enterprise solutions, such as secure mobility management, data and analytics, and identity and access management solutions for the financial, healthcare, and life sciences markets; and Synchronoss Personal Cloud platform that delivers an operator-branded experience for subscribers to backup, restore, synchronize, and share their personal content across smartphones, tablets, computers, and other connected devices. Its products and platforms are designed to enable multiple converged communication services to manage across a range of distribution channels, such as e-commerce, m-commerce, telesales, customer stores, indirect, and other retail outlets. The company markets and sells its services through direct sales force and strategic partners. Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Bridgewater, New Jersey.

