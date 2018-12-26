Alchemint Standards Trading 27% Higher Over Last Week (SDS)

Alchemint Standards (CURRENCY:SDS) traded 19.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 26th. One Alchemint Standards token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000064 BTC on major exchanges including BitForex, Bilaxy and Switcheo Network. Alchemint Standards has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and $120,851.00 worth of Alchemint Standards was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Alchemint Standards has traded 27% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00009775 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00003121 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00026947 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $94.47 or 0.02487853 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000527 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.61 or 0.00147709 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.61 or 0.00200341 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000115 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00026754 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00026770 BTC.

About Alchemint Standards

Alchemint Standards’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Alchemint Standards is /r/Alchemint and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Alchemint Standards’ official Twitter account is @Alchemint_SDS and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Alchemint Standards is alchemint.io/#/home. Alchemint Standards’ official message board is medium.com/@alchemintsdt.

Alchemint Standards can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network, Bilaxy and BitForex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemint Standards directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alchemint Standards should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Alchemint Standards using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

