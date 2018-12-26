Alliancebernstein L.P. Purchases 2,341 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ)

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 74.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,501 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,341 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $108,000. Opera Trading Capital purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $112,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $147,000. First Interstate Bank purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $167,000. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $177,000. Institutional investors own 41.25% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Bank of America lowered shares of Invesco QQQ Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 5th.

Shares of QQQ stock opened at $143.50 on Wednesday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $143.46 and a 1-year high of $187.53.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.4206 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 24th.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

