Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 64,999 Shares of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (PMBC)

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its stake in shares of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ:PMBC) by 38.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,291 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 64,999 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Pacific Mercantile Bancorp were worth $956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Pacific Mercantile Bancorp by 2.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 914,114 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,913,000 after buying an additional 21,694 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Pacific Mercantile Bancorp by 2.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 552,445 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,386,000 after buying an additional 13,537 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Pacific Mercantile Bancorp by 7.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 575,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,608,000 after buying an additional 38,600 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Pacific Mercantile Bancorp by 244.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,650 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 16,080 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Pacific Mercantile Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $143,000. 67.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ PMBC opened at $7.25 on Wednesday. Pacific Mercantile Bancorp has a one year low of $6.82 and a one year high of $10.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $153.41 million, a P/E ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 0.34.

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ:PMBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. Pacific Mercantile Bancorp had a net margin of 39.50% and a return on equity of 20.75%. The firm had revenue of $12.80 million for the quarter.

In other news, CFO Curt Alan Christianssen acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.57 per share, with a total value of $151,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $589,074.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Md Thomas sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.53, for a total transaction of $52,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 90,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $682,850.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 56,620 shares of company stock worth $451,657 and sold 14,500 shares worth $114,235. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp Profile

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp operates as the holding company for Pacific Mercantile Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products and services to small and medium-size businesses, professional firms, and individuals in Southern California, the United States. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, interest-bearing term deposit accounts, savings and money market deposits, and time deposits.

