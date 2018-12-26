Allianz Asset Management GmbH Sells 292,932 Shares of Wipro Limited (WIT)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH cut its holdings in Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) by 54.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 245,166 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 292,932 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Wipro were worth $1,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WIT. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Wipro by 165.9% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 26,605 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 16,600 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in Wipro by 78.5% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 33,808 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 14,863 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Wipro during the third quarter worth $186,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Wipro during the third quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Wipro during the third quarter worth $236,000. Institutional investors own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Wipro alerts:

WIT stock opened at $4.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.49. Wipro Limited has a one year low of $4.50 and a one year high of $5.99. The firm has a market cap of $22.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.46.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The information technology services provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). Wipro had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 13.84%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wipro Limited will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on WIT shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Wipro from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wipro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Wipro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Macquarie upgraded shares of Wipro from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Wipro from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.00.

WARNING: “Allianz Asset Management GmbH Sells 292,932 Shares of Wipro Limited (WIT)” was published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/26/allianz-asset-management-gmbh-sells-292932-shares-of-wipro-limited-wit.html.

Wipro Profile

Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services (BPS) company worldwide. The company's IT Services segment offers a range of IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, infrastructure services, analytics services, BPS, research and development services, and hardware and software design services to various enterprises.

See Also: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT).

Receive News & Ratings for Wipro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wipro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.