Allianz Asset Management GmbH Trims Position in OraSure Technologies, Inc. (OSUR)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lessened its position in shares of OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) by 53.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 87,596 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 99,704 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned 0.14% of OraSure Technologies worth $1,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in OraSure Technologies by 126.9% during the third quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 458,017 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,076,000 after purchasing an additional 256,127 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in OraSure Technologies by 155.1% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,091 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 10,390 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in OraSure Technologies by 17.5% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 93,701 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after buying an additional 13,986 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its stake in OraSure Technologies by 154.0% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 124,643 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,926,000 after buying an additional 75,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in OraSure Technologies by 2.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 759,600 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $12,510,000 after buying an additional 16,089 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OSUR stock opened at $10.61 on Wednesday. OraSure Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.27 and a 1 year high of $22.22. The company has a market cap of $645.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.55.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. OraSure Technologies had a return on equity of 6.58% and a net margin of 9.49%. The business had revenue of $45.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that OraSure Technologies, Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on OSUR shares. ValuEngine raised OraSure Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. TheStreet lowered OraSure Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered OraSure Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. BidaskClub raised OraSure Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 22nd. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “mkt perform” rating on shares of OraSure Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

OraSure Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, OSUR and DNAG. The company also offers other diagnostic products, such as immunoassays and other in vitro diagnostic tests.

