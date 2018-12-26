Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) Holdings Raised by Chesley Taft & Associates LLC

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,866 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $10,702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 7.7% in the second quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 572 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 2.0% in the second quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 2,096 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,367,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Boston Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 1.8% in the second quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 2,452 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,769,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 2.7% in the second quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 1,659 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,873,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its stake in Alphabet by 4.1% in the second quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 1,132 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,415.00 to $1,315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,330.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,375.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,322.58.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $984.67 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $689.79 billion, a PE ratio of 30.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 4.10, a current ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Alphabet Inc has a twelve month low of $977.66 and a twelve month high of $1,291.44.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $13.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.54 by $2.52. The business had revenue of $27.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.32 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 19.40%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 45.32 EPS for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was first reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/26/alphabet-inc-googl-holdings-raised-by-chesley-taft-associates-llc.html.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

See Also: Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.