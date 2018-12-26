Alpine Immune Sciences (ALPN) Hits New 12-Month Low at $4.19

Shares of Alpine Immune Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:ALPN) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.19 and last traded at $4.19, with a volume of 29817 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.95.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ALPN. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alpine Immune Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Oppenheimer set a $13.00 target price on Alpine Immune Sciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 3rd. ValuEngine raised Alpine Immune Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on Alpine Immune Sciences in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.67.

The company has a quick ratio of 9.20, a current ratio of 9.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 0.95.

Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.31). Alpine Immune Sciences had a negative return on equity of 43.25% and a negative net margin of 1,602.19%. Analysts predict that Alpine Immune Sciences Inc will post -2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 5.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 227,834 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,442,000 after acquiring an additional 11,200 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 5.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 227,834 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,442,000 after acquiring an additional 11,200 shares during the period. DRW Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 138.7% during the second quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 24,343 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 14,143 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 122.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 32,819 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 18,052 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 20.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 122,424 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $927,000 after acquiring an additional 21,124 shares during the period. 54.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alpine Immune Sciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:ALPN)

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc focuses on the discovery and development of protein-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, inflammatory disorders, and other diseases. Its lead programs include ALPN-101, an ICOS/CD28 antagonist program for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and ALPN-202 program for the treatment of cancer.

