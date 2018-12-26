American Axle & Manufact. Holdings, Inc. (AXL) Receives $16.44 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of American Axle & Manufact. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.44.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Axle & Manufact. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of American Axle & Manufact. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of American Axle & Manufact. from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 12th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of American Axle & Manufact. in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $16.00 price target on shares of American Axle & Manufact. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th.

Shares of AXL stock traded up $0.27 on Friday, hitting $10.62. The stock had a trading volume of 48,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,896,029. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.31. American Axle & Manufact. has a 12-month low of $10.22 and a 12-month high of $19.63.

American Axle & Manufact. (NYSE:AXL) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. American Axle & Manufact. had a net margin of 5.62% and a return on equity of 25.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that American Axle & Manufact. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other American Axle & Manufact. news, CEO David C. Dauch bought 88,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.47 per share, for a total transaction of $1,010,507.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Michael K. Simonte bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.88 per share, with a total value of $178,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 136,425 shares of company stock valued at $1,602,594. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in American Axle & Manufact. by 12.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,201,045 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $282,547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732,645 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in American Axle & Manufact. by 2.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,846,024 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $189,156,000 after purchasing an additional 266,801 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its position in American Axle & Manufact. by 2.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 10,846,024 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $189,156,000 after purchasing an additional 266,801 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in American Axle & Manufact. by 0.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,399,024 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $163,920,000 after purchasing an additional 64,241 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in American Axle & Manufact. by 14.6% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,882,423 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $44,851,000 after purchasing an additional 367,819 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.64% of the company’s stock.

American Axle & Manufact. Company Profile

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, validates, and manufactures driveline, metal forming, powertrain, and casting products. The company's Driveline segment offers axles, driveshafts, power transfer units, rear drive modules, transfer cases, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

