American Campus Communities, Inc. (ACC) Stake Lessened by MetLife Investment Advisors LLC

MetLife Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 83,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,014 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of American Campus Communities worth $3,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Campus Communities by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,676,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $686,394,000 after purchasing an additional 248,717 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of American Campus Communities by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,597,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $271,572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858,226 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of American Campus Communities by 41.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,679,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $110,306,000 after purchasing an additional 781,661 shares during the last quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of American Campus Communities in the 2nd quarter valued at $114,290,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of American Campus Communities by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,141,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $88,139,000 after purchasing an additional 31,805 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

Get American Campus Communities alerts:

In other news, EVP Cardenas Jorge De sold 11,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.07, for a total value of $485,054.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,398,310.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ACC. ValuEngine upgraded American Campus Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. TheStreet lowered American Campus Communities from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of American Campus Communities in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised American Campus Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on American Campus Communities from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.50.

Shares of NYSE:ACC opened at $39.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of 17.21 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. American Campus Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.52 and a 1 year high of $44.11.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.45). The business had revenue of $213.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.92 million. American Campus Communities had a net margin of 12.60% and a return on equity of 3.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American Campus Communities, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 12th were paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 8th. American Campus Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 79.65%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was first posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright laws. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/26/american-campus-communities-inc-acc-stake-lessened-by-metlife-investment-advisors-llc.html.

About American Campus Communities

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

See Also: Trading Penny Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for American Campus Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Campus Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.