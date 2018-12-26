Ameriprise Financial (AMP) versus BKF Capital Group (BKFG) Head-To-Head Contrast

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) and BKF Capital Group (OTCMKTS:BKFG) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

81.2% of Ameriprise Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.0% of BKF Capital Group shares are held by institutional investors. 1.5% of Ameriprise Financial shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.9% of BKF Capital Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Ameriprise Financial and BKF Capital Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ameriprise Financial $12.03 billion 1.13 $1.48 billion $12.27 7.95 BKF Capital Group N/A N/A -$600,000.00 N/A N/A

Ameriprise Financial has higher revenue and earnings than BKF Capital Group.

Dividends

Ameriprise Financial pays an annual dividend of $3.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. BKF Capital Group does not pay a dividend. Ameriprise Financial pays out 29.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Ameriprise Financial has increased its dividend for 8 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Ameriprise Financial and BKF Capital Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ameriprise Financial 0 5 3 0 2.38 BKF Capital Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Ameriprise Financial currently has a consensus target price of $159.14, suggesting a potential upside of 63.09%. Given Ameriprise Financial’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Ameriprise Financial is more favorable than BKF Capital Group.

Profitability

This table compares Ameriprise Financial and BKF Capital Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ameriprise Financial 13.58% 37.21% 1.48% BKF Capital Group N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

Ameriprise Financial has a beta of 1.78, meaning that its stock price is 78% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BKF Capital Group has a beta of 0.74, meaning that its stock price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Ameriprise Financial beats BKF Capital Group on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, and Protection segments. The Advice & Wealth Management segment provides financial planning and advice, as well as full-service brokerage services primarily to retail clients through its advisors. The Asset Management segment offers investment management and advice, and investment products to retail, high net worth, and institutional clients through unaffiliated third party financial institutions and institutional sales force. This segment's products include U.S. mutual funds and their non-U.S. equivalents, exchange-traded funds, variable product funds underlying insurance, and annuity separate accounts; and institutional asset management products, such as traditional asset classes, separately managed accounts, individually managed accounts, collateralized loan obligations, hedge funds, collective funds, and property funds. The Annuities segment provides variable and fixed annuity products to individual clients through affiliated and unaffiliated advisors, and financial institutions. The Protection segment offers various products to address the protection and risk management needs of retail clients, including life, disability income, and property casualty insurance through advisors and affinity relationships. The company was formerly known as American Express Financial Corporation and changed its name to Ameriprise Financial, Inc. in September 2005. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. was founded in 1894 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

BKF Capital Group Company Profile

BKF Capital Group, Inc. does not have significant operations. It intends to operate as a merchant bank providing capital to companies primarily in the form of share ownership, as well as advisory services on corporate matters to the firms in which the company invests, including mergers and acquisitions, investment banking, and general operations and financial management. The company was founded in 1907 and is based in Westlake Village, California.

