Ameris Bancorp Expected to Earn Q1 2019 Earnings of $0.98 Per Share (ABCB)

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) – Stock analysts at SunTrust Banks decreased their Q1 2019 earnings estimates for shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, December 20th. SunTrust Banks analyst J. Demba now anticipates that the bank will earn $0.98 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.99.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ABCB. Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ameris Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. ValuEngine lowered Ameris Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 7th. BidaskClub raised Ameris Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $50.00 target price on Ameris Bancorp and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Ameris Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.67.

Shares of ABCB stock opened at $30.19 on Monday. Ameris Bancorp has a 52-week low of $30.15 and a 52-week high of $59.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 1.12.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.01. Ameris Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 17.99%. The firm had revenue of $129.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.44 million.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ABCB. Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. bought a new stake in Ameris Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $78,187,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Ameris Bancorp by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,583,722 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $297,890,000 after purchasing an additional 710,335 shares in the last quarter. NWQ Investment Management Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 50.3% in the 3rd quarter. NWQ Investment Management Company LLC now owns 1,403,449 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,840,000 after acquiring an additional 469,897 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,275,269 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $195,381,000 after acquiring an additional 411,255 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 4,275,269 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $195,381,000 after acquiring an additional 411,255 shares during the period. 84.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 28th. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.13%.

Ameris Bancorp Company Profile

Ameris Bancorp operates as the holding company for Ameris Bank that provides banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, Small Business Administration Division, and Premium Finance Division.

