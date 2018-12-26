AmsterdamCoin (AMS) Trading 35.7% Lower Over Last Week

AmsterdamCoin (CURRENCY:AMS) traded down 14.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 26th. AmsterdamCoin has a market cap of $11,515.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of AmsterdamCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AmsterdamCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and CoinExchange. In the last week, AmsterdamCoin has traded down 35.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcloud (BTDX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000130 BTC.

PlatinumBAR (XPTX) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00001628 BTC.

Zurcoin (ZUR) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000019 BTC.

BiosCrypto (BIOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Animecoin (ANI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000014 BTC.

About AmsterdamCoin

AmsterdamCoin (AMS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 14th, 2015. AmsterdamCoin’s total supply is 81,469,427 coins and its circulating supply is 50,201,886 coins. AmsterdamCoin’s official website is amsterdamcoin.com. AmsterdamCoin’s official Twitter account is @amsterdam_coin.

Buying and Selling AmsterdamCoin

AmsterdamCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AmsterdamCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AmsterdamCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AmsterdamCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

