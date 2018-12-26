Amyris (AMRS) vs. CTD (CTDH) Head-To-Head Analysis

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) and CTD (OTCMKTS:CTDH) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Amyris and CTD’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amyris -114.09% N/A -127.95% CTD -454.09% -637.76% -223.72%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Amyris and CTD, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Amyris 0 0 2 0 3.00 CTD 0 0 0 0 N/A

Amyris currently has a consensus target price of $9.50, indicating a potential upside of 200.63%. Given Amyris’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Amyris is more favorable than CTD.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Amyris and CTD’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amyris $143.45 million 1.58 -$72.32 million ($3.05) -1.04 CTD $1.24 million 45.08 -$3.83 million N/A N/A

CTD has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Amyris.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

32.2% of Amyris shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.8% of Amyris shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 46.0% of CTD shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Amyris has a beta of 0.16, meaning that its stock price is 84% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CTD has a beta of 0.47, meaning that its stock price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Amyris beats CTD on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Amyris Company Profile

Amyris, Inc., an integrated renewable products company, engages in the research, development, and production of ingredients for the health and wellness, clean beauty, and flavors and fragrances markets worldwide. It applies its bioscience solutions to convert plant sugars into hydrocarbon molecules and produce specialty ingredients and consumer products. The company delivers its products and services under the No Compromise name across various markets, including specialty and performance chemicals, flavors and fragrances, cosmetics ingredients, pharmaceuticals, and nutraceuticals. It has a collaboration agreement with Yifan Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. and Givaudan SA. The company was formerly known as Amyris Biotechnologies, Inc. and changed its name to Amyris, Inc. in June 2010. Amyris, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Emeryville, California.

CTD Company Profile

CTD Holdings, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops cyclodextrin-based products for the treatment of diseases. The company's lead drug candidate is Trappsol Cyclo, an orphan drug for the treatment of Neimann-Pick Type C disease. The company also sells cyclodextrins and related products to the pharmaceutical, nutritional, and other industries, primarily for use in diagnostics and specialty drugs. CTD Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is based in Gainesville, Florida.

