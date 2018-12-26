Analysts Anticipate Energy Transfer LP Unit (ET) Will Post Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) to report $0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Energy Transfer LP Unit’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.42 and the lowest is $0.12. Energy Transfer LP Unit posted earnings of $0.41 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 14.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP Unit will report full year earnings of $1.51 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.93 to $2.36. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.56 to $1.90. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Energy Transfer LP Unit.

Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $14.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.78 billion. Energy Transfer LP Unit had a return on equity of 5.68% and a net margin of 2.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ET shares. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in a research report on Wednesday, December 5th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in a research report on Thursday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.67.

In other news, Director Ray C. Davis bought 316,000 shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.80 per share, with a total value of $4,992,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kelcy L. Warren bought 1,000,000 shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.93 per share, for a total transaction of $14,930,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 3,316,000 shares of company stock valued at $51,022,800 in the last quarter. 3.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE ET opened at $11.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.67 billion, a PE ratio of 9.75, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.86. Energy Transfer LP Unit has a 1 year low of $11.68 and a 1 year high of $19.34.

Energy Transfer LP provides diversified energy-related services in the United States. It owns and operates approximately 7,900 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and approximately 11,800 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. The company sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

