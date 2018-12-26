Analysts Anticipate International Money Express Inc (IMXI) Will Post Earnings of $0.16 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that International Money Express Inc (NASDAQ:IMXI) will report earnings per share of $0.16 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for International Money Express’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.22 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.09. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 12th.

On average, analysts expect that International Money Express will report full-year earnings of $0.66 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.08 to $1.24. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.63 to $0.81. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover International Money Express.

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $72.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.60 million.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on IMXI shares. BTIG Research started coverage on International Money Express in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised International Money Express from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of International Money Express in a research note on Sunday, December 16th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on International Money Express in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:IMXI opened at $11.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. International Money Express has a 1 year low of $9.06 and a 1 year high of $13.38.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IMXI. Vanguard Group Inc bought a new position in shares of International Money Express in the third quarter valued at approximately $923,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of International Money Express in the third quarter valued at approximately $442,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of International Money Express in the third quarter valued at approximately $923,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of International Money Express in the third quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of International Money Express in the third quarter valued at approximately $316,000. 25.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Money Express Company Profile

International Money Express, Inc operates as a processor of money transfer services. The company offers wire transfer, money order, and cash checking services. It uses a proprietary financial technology that enables consumers to send money from the United States to 17 countries in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Mexico and Guatemala.

