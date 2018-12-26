Analysts Anticipate International Money Express Inc (IMXI) Will Post Earnings of $0.16 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that International Money Express Inc (NASDAQ:IMXI) will report earnings per share of $0.16 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for International Money Express’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.22 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.09. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 12th.

On average, analysts expect that International Money Express will report full-year earnings of $0.66 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.08 to $1.24. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.63 to $0.81. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover International Money Express.

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $72.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.60 million.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on IMXI shares. BTIG Research started coverage on International Money Express in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised International Money Express from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of International Money Express in a research note on Sunday, December 16th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on International Money Express in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:IMXI opened at $11.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. International Money Express has a 1 year low of $9.06 and a 1 year high of $13.38.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IMXI. Vanguard Group Inc bought a new position in shares of International Money Express in the third quarter valued at approximately $923,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of International Money Express in the third quarter valued at approximately $442,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of International Money Express in the third quarter valued at approximately $923,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of International Money Express in the third quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of International Money Express in the third quarter valued at approximately $316,000. 25.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Money Express Company Profile

International Money Express, Inc operates as a processor of money transfer services. The company offers wire transfer, money order, and cash checking services. It uses a proprietary financial technology that enables consumers to send money from the United States to 17 countries in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Mexico and Guatemala.

Earnings History and Estimates for International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI)

