Analysts Anticipate Monro Inc (MNRO) to Post $0.58 EPS

Brokerages expect Monro Inc (NASDAQ:MNRO) to announce $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Monro’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.57 and the highest is $0.60. Monro reported earnings per share of $0.50 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 16%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, January 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Monro will report full year earnings of $2.38 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.36 to $2.41. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.57 to $2.74. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Monro.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The auto parts company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $307.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.74 million. Monro had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 12.21%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Monro from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Monro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Finally, Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Monro in a report on Thursday, September 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Monro has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.67.

In other Monro news, insider Samuel Senuk sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.95, for a total transaction of $132,912.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,683.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter J. Solomon sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.29, for a total transaction of $2,408,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,462,465 over the last 90 days. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MNRO. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in Monro during the 2nd quarter valued at about $404,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Monro by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 85,352 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Monro during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,827,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Monro by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 246,353 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $14,314,000 after purchasing an additional 21,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Monro by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,431,997 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $257,500,000 after purchasing an additional 360,767 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MNRO opened at $65.13 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 31.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.63. Monro has a 52-week low of $50.25 and a 52-week high of $84.38.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 11th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Monro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.46%.

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. The company offers range of services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment. It also provides other products and services, including tires and routine maintenance services, including state inspections.

