Analysts Expect Colfax Corp (CFX) Will Announce Earnings of $0.63 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Colfax Corp (NYSE:CFX) to report earnings of $0.63 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Colfax’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.61 to $0.65. Colfax reported earnings per share of $0.45 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 40%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Colfax will report full year earnings of $2.26 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.23 to $2.28. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.47 to $2.84. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Colfax.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. Colfax had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 6.97%. The firm had revenue of $875.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $893.38 million.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CFX. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target (down previously from $42.00) on shares of Colfax in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Colfax from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of Colfax from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Colfax from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Colfax from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

In other news, SVP Jason Maclean sold 1,120 shares of Colfax stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.06, for a total value of $32,547.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,346.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP A. Lynne Puckett sold 2,540 shares of Colfax stock in a transaction on Monday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.18, for a total transaction of $66,497.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,818 shares in the company, valued at $1,435,135.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,892 shares of company stock valued at $183,658 in the last quarter. 10.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. TLP Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Colfax by 166,250.0% in the 3rd quarter. TLP Group LLC now owns 3,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 3,325 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Colfax in the 2nd quarter valued at about $129,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Colfax by 182.7% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,874 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colfax during the 2nd quarter valued at about $231,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Colfax by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,034 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,917 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CFX traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $19.21. 6,938 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,639,144. Colfax has a 12 month low of $19.18 and a 12 month high of $42.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.53.

About Colfax

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified industrial technology company worldwide. The company operates through Air and Gas Handling, and Fabrication Technology segments. The Air and Gas Handling segment designs, manufactures, and supplies heavy-duty centrifugal and axial fans, rotary heat exchangers, and gas compressors, as well as related products, systems, and services.

