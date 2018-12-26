Analysts Expect Equillium (EQ) to Post ($0.25) EPS

Shares of Equillium (NYSE:EQ) have received an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokerages have set a 12-month consensus price target of $21.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post ($0.25) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Equillium an industry rank of 74 out of 257 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several research firms have issued reports on EQ. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Equillium in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Equillium in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock.

EQ traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.46. 70,887 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,324. Equillium has a 52 week low of $5.50 and a 52 week high of $19.69.

Equillium (NYSE:EQ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.19).

About Equillium

Equillium, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops products for autoimmune and inflammatory, or immuno-inflammatory disorders with unmet medical need. Its primary product candidate is EQ001, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody that targets the novel immune checkpoint receptor CD6, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of acute graft-versus-host disease and asthma.

