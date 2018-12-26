Analysts Expect Home Depot Inc (HD) to Post $2.17 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) will announce earnings of $2.17 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for Home Depot’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.33 and the lowest is $2.11. Home Depot reported earnings per share of $1.69 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Home Depot will report full-year earnings of $9.81 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.75 to $9.97. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $10.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.97 to $10.42. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Home Depot.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.24. Home Depot had a return on equity of 664.88% and a net margin of 10.00%. The business had revenue of $26.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HD. Bank of America set a $195.00 price objective on Home Depot and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Home Depot from $204.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on Home Depot from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. Citigroup cut their target price on Home Depot from $227.00 to $226.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Home Depot from $225.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Home Depot has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $207.00.

Shares of HD traded up $10.14 on Wednesday, hitting $168.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,117,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,987,720. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.68, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.09. Home Depot has a fifty-two week low of $158.09 and a fifty-two week high of $215.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.62 billion, a PE ratio of 22.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.26.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 29th were paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 28th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.23%.

In related news, Director Wayne M. Hewett acquired 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $169.62 per share, for a total transaction of $42,405.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $508,860. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 7,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.45, for a total value of $1,278,172.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,100,692.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 13,750 shares of company stock worth $2,401,470 and have sold 137,987 shares worth $24,769,526. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HD. Avitas Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,456 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,030,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 82,981,380 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $17,189,593,000 after acquiring an additional 278,763 shares during the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 713,458 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $147,793,000 after acquiring an additional 141,365 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 54.7% during the 3rd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 11,346 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,350,000 after acquiring an additional 4,012 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.76% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

