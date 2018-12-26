Analysts Expect Jabil Inc (JBL) Will Post Earnings of $0.61 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Jabil Inc (NYSE:JBL) to report earnings per share of $0.61 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Jabil’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.62 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.58. Jabil reported earnings of $0.66 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, March 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Jabil will report full-year earnings of $2.97 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.93 to $3.00. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.33 to $3.41. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Jabil.

Get Jabil alerts:

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 18th. The technology company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.21. Jabil had a return on equity of 19.52% and a net margin of 0.63%. The business had revenue of $6.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share.

JBL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Jabil from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Sunday, November 11th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Jabil in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. ValuEngine cut Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 12th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Jabil to $24.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Jabil from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Jabil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.25.

Shares of NYSE:JBL traded up $0.90 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.93. 2,284,963 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,936,699. Jabil has a 12 month low of $21.49 and a 12 month high of $31.77. The stock has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 11.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 14th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.75%.

In related news, President William E. Peters sold 13,915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.99, for a total value of $375,565.85. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 497,647 shares in the company, valued at $13,431,492.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Alessandro Parimbelli sold 20,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.40, for a total value of $541,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 339,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,971,010.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,330 shares of company stock valued at $1,278,556. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JBL. Natixis boosted its stake in shares of Jabil by 4,690.5% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 606,663 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,780,000 after buying an additional 593,999 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Jabil by 2.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,205,408 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $448,242,000 after buying an additional 353,927 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Jabil by 22,540.4% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 339,606 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,196,000 after buying an additional 338,106 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jabil by 13.5% in the third quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,627,577 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,155,000 after buying an additional 311,905 shares during the period. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in shares of Jabil by 6.8% in the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,832,187 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $103,776,000 after buying an additional 243,075 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

About Jabil

Jabil Inc provides electronic manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

Further Reading: What is an SEC Filing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Jabil (JBL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Jabil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jabil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.