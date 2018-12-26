Analysts Expect Systemax Inc. (SYX) to Post $0.26 Earnings Per Share

Shares of Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX) have received an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation. Systemax’s rating score has improved by 50% from three months ago as a result of a number of analysts’ ratings changes.

Brokers have set a one year consensus target price of $36.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.26 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Systemax an industry rank of 68 out of 257 based on the ratings given to related companies.

SYX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. William Blair upgraded shares of Systemax from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Systemax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, November 3rd.

In other news, VP Thomas Eugene Clark sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total value of $465,300.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 33,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,040,224.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Dooley sold 29,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.89, for a total transaction of $915,950.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 111,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,440,528.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 68.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Systemax in the second quarter valued at about $120,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Systemax in the third quarter valued at about $265,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Systemax in the third quarter valued at about $293,000. Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of Systemax in the third quarter valued at about $293,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Systemax by 54.7% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 3,257 shares during the last quarter. 28.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:SYX traded up $0.90 on Friday, hitting $23.59. The stock had a trading volume of 5,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,404. Systemax has a twelve month low of $22.67 and a twelve month high of $47.75. The company has a market capitalization of $845.43 million, a PE ratio of 18.05 and a beta of 0.20.

Systemax (NYSE:SYX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. Systemax had a net margin of 19.10% and a return on equity of 23.98%. The company had revenue of $235.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.01 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Systemax will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 24th will be paid a $6.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.48%. Systemax’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.85%.

Systemax Company Profile

Systemax Inc operates as a direct marketer of brand name and private label products. Its Industrial Products Group segment sells a range of maintenance, repair, and operation products, including storage and shelving, material handling, janitorial and maintenance, furniture and office, HVAC/R and fans, workbench and shop desks, safety and security, outdoor and grounds maintenance, tools and instruments, office and school supplies, plumbing and pumps, packaging and supplies, electrical and lighting, food service and appliances, raw materials and building supplies, motors and power transmission, pneumatics and hydraulics, medical and laboratory equipment, metalworking and cutting tools, vehicle maintenance, and fasteners and hardware in North America.

