Analysts Set $10.00 Price Target for Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (RVSB)

Shares of Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVSB) have earned an average broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the one brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a buy recommendation.

Brokers have set a 12-month consensus price target of $10.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.18 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Riverview Bancorp an industry rank of 153 out of 257 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get Riverview Bancorp alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on RVSB shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Riverview Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Riverview Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 7th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Riverview Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $128,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Riverview Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $144,000. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Riverview Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $177,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 79,790 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $705,000 after buying an additional 10,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 48.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 112,074 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $990,000 after buying an additional 36,553 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RVSB traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.12. The stock had a trading volume of 4,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,928. Riverview Bancorp has a 1 year low of $6.71 and a 1 year high of $9.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $159.32 million, a PE ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 0.51.

Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Riverview Bancorp had a net margin of 22.54% and a return on equity of 12.61%. The company had revenue of $14.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.20 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Riverview Bancorp will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 8th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This is a boost from Riverview Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 7th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Riverview Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.42%.

About Riverview Bancorp

Riverview Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Riverview Community Bank that provides community banking services to small and medium size businesses, professionals, and individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

Further Reading: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Riverview Bancorp (RVSB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Riverview Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Riverview Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.