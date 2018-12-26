Analysts Set $22.00 Price Target for Arvinas Inc (ARVN)

Shares of Arvinas Inc (NASDAQ:ARVN) have earned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Analysts have set a 1 year consensus target price of $22.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post ($0.28) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Arvinas an industry rank of 74 out of 257 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several research firms have commented on ARVN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arvinas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARVN traded down $1.28 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,295. Arvinas has a fifty-two week low of $10.19 and a fifty-two week high of $21.25.

In other news, CFO Sean A. Cassidy bought 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $25,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Bradley Albert Margus bought 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $640,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 354,100 shares of company stock valued at $5,665,600.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arvinas during the third quarter worth $129,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arvinas during the third quarter worth $463,000. Birchview Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Arvinas during the third quarter worth $506,000. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arvinas during the third quarter worth $631,000. Finally, EcoR1 Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arvinas during the third quarter worth $844,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.89% of the company’s stock.

About Arvinas

Arvinas Holding Company, LLC, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead products include ARV-110, proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of women with metastatic ER+ breast cancer.

